ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.95

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $863.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier bought 5,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,519 shares of company stock valued at $327,766. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

