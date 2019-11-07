Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,070 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 76,900.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

