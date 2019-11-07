Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 11,305 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $264,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 111,462.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 585,750.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 17,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $776,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

