Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,827 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 46.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 119,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TCF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,710. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. TCF Financial’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut TCF Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.18.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

