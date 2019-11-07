Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.48 Million Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Saia worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Saia by 78.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 54.5% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 55,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the period.

SAIA opened at $97.04 on Thursday. Saia Inc has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Cowen upped their price objective on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Saia from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In related news, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $90,201.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,482,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,891.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

