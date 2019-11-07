Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of ASGN worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.92. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

