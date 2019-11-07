Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of Centerstate Bank worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 9,765.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Oakley acquired 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,332.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,398.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerstate Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centerstate Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

