Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.83. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.22.
About Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.
