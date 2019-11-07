Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issues Earnings Results

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $3.63 on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 482,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,405.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

