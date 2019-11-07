Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Down 7% After Earnings Miss

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $53.48 and last traded at $55.02, approximately 795,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 314,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.02.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.