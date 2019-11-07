Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

CODI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Compass Diversified from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 48,300 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $927,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,488.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 720.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Compass Diversified by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.