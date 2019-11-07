Comparing First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Seacoast Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Territorial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp $76.46 million 3.87 $19.21 million $2.03 15.06

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp 26.01% 9.05% 1.04%

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Seacoast Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Territorial Bancorp pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses. The company also provides various lending products comprising one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as acquisition, development, and land loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning to individuals. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices situated in Barrington, Durham, Portsmouth, and Rochester, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

