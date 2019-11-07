Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.38. 1,505,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter worth $77,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter worth $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter worth $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

