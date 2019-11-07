Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells $204,360.00 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $204,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.00. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 877,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

