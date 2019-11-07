Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Commscope from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 177,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,503. Commscope has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L William Krause acquired 21,250 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $252,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

