Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,635,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,788,000 after purchasing an additional 380,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,770 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,813,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,003 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,972,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,339,000 after purchasing an additional 512,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,880,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

