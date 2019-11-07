Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Docusign worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth $505,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at $1,332,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at $318,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $774,972.00. Insiders have sold 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,109 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.