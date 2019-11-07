Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,029.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.15 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $48.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10.

