Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,514 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,391 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $666,778.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $562,480.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.21.

Intuit stock opened at $253.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

