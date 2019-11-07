Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) shares were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18, approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

About Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.