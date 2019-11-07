Comerica Bank Sells 242 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 79,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.41, for a total value of $13,886,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,815,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,249,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $158.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.31. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

