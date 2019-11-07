Comerica Bank Purchases 683 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $228.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.75 and a 12-month high of $231.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.