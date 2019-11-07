Comerica Bank Has $5.73 Million Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Aqua America worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,785,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aqua America by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after buying an additional 3,264,786 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,972,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Aqua America by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,096,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,210,000 after buying an additional 1,165,654 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aqua America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,862,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,402,000 after buying an additional 155,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.33. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. Aqua America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

