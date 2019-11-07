Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,561.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,722.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,361 shares of company stock worth $14,293,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.