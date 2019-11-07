Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COHU. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

COHU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. 254,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $717.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.41. Cohu has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $20.05.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cohu by 985.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cohu by 566.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 18.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

