Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after buying an additional 536,428 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 188,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,158,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,304 shares of company stock worth $46,430,594. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $144.06 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.