Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,264 shares of company stock valued at $504,967. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $853,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,143. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.