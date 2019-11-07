Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Benchmark

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Coherent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Coherent stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,462. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.76. Coherent has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $173.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.15.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coherent will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

