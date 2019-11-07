Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.42

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.42 and last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 16158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 48.33%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,501,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 420.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 388,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 313,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132,456 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 695,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 119,392 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.