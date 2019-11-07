Cohen Lawrence B Sells 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in FedEx were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 11,911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,177 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,956,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in FedEx by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 481,416 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.59. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $234.49.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.
In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
