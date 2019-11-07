Cohen Lawrence B Sells 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in FedEx were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 11,911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,177 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,956,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in FedEx by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 481,416 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.59. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

