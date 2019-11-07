Cohen Lawrence B Sells 1,701 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cohen Lawrence B cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $70.93 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,811. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

