Cohen Lawrence B Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 351,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $654,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 93.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.