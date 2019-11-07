Cohen Lawrence B Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,867,453,000 after buying an additional 177,296 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.66.

GD stock opened at $181.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

