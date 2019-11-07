Cohen Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $129.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. The stock has a market cap of $411.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

