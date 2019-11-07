Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 1,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,895. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

