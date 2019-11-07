Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Issues Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.70. The company had a trading volume of 129,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,609. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $166.67 and a fifty-two week high of $413.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

