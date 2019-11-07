Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.96

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $10.17. Coca-Cola Amatil shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1,427,673 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of A$9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

