CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens set a $10.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CNH Industrial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

CNHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,883. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

