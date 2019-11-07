CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,233.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,698. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

