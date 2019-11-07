CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Euan Marshall Acquires 232 Shares

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) insider Euan Marshall purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($391.06).

LON CMCX traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 127.40 ($1.66). The company had a trading volume of 344,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.46. CMC Markets Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 74.30 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.40 ($1.74). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

