Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Receives $20.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.89. 1,399,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,458. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $371,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.