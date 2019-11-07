Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,295 ($16.92).

LON CLIN traded up GBX 17.25 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 850 ($11.11). 147,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,646. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,069 ($13.97). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 851.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 942.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 212.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.75%.

In other Clinigen Group news, insider Nick Keher bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £34,827 ($45,507.64).

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

