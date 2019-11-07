Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $133,637,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,769 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after acquiring an additional 314,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $171.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $173.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

