Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 59,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000.

VTEB opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25.

