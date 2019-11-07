Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

FMB opened at $55.32 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.