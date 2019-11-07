Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $374.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at about $3,779,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

