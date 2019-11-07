Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Clarus stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $374.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

CLAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

