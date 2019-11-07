City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 31.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $730.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. City Office REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 87.04%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.