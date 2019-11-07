Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,079.4% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 779,811 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 215.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 858,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,532,000 after purchasing an additional 586,289 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,526,306.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 228,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 228,946 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

