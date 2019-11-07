Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $51,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,184.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.